Officials investigating 3 possible drive-by shootings in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating three drive-by shootings that happened earlier today.

According to officials, on April 4 at around 10:45 a.m., officers were called to the south area of Fannin Street on a possible drive-by shooting.

Officers found multiple shell casings in the street and a home that had been hit by gunfire.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

The suspects vehicle is believed to be a gold or brown colored sedan.

On the same day, at around 12:13 p.m., officers were called to the area of Nelson Street and 5th Ave on shots fired.

Multiple shell casings were found in the street in the area Nelson and a home was found that had also been hit.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

The suspects vehicle is believed to be a dark colored 4-door car.

A few minutes later at around 12:31 p.m., officers were called to the area of Stuart Drive on a possible drive-by shooting.

Officers found a home that had also been hit and several shell casings were found in the street.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

The suspects vehicle is believed to be a white 4-door sedan.

If you have any information on any of these shootings, call the Amarillo Police Department Violent Crimes Unit or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

