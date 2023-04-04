Man facing federal charges after officials find over $1.2 million worth of drugs in apartment

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man is facing federal charges after Amarillo officials found over $1.2 million worth of drugs in an apartment.

According to the criminal complaint, on March 30, the Amarillo Police Department of Narcotics Unit were surveillancing a controlled methamphetamine purchase at Granite Apartments at the area of Eddy Street.

Carlos Martin Gonzales was seen exiting the apartment carrying a plastic bag that contained around $46,000 worth of methamphetamine.

Gonzales met with an undercover agent an sold the meth. After the purchase Gonzales was arrested.

Officials searched his apartment and found 31 packages each containing meth in a duffle bag, totaling around $1.2 million.

In a suitcase beside the duffle bag, was prescription and $2,900 in cash. Officials also found two plastic bags containing cocaine worth around $31,900 in a closet.

Gonzales is facing federal charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to street estimates, the drugs totaled worth was around $1.277,900.

