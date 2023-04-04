Who's Hiring?
Kids Inc. opens registration for many spring sports

Kids Inc. has opened registration for kids for spring sports.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Kids Inc. has opened registration for kids for spring sports.

Kids Inc. is offering the following sports:

  • T-Ball, Ages 4 - Kindergarten
    • $63 per player
    • Games begin May 8
  • Coach Pitch Softball, Kindergarten - 2nd Grade
    • $63 per player
    • Games begin May 9
  • Spring Volleyball, 2nd - 8th Grade
    • $83 per player
    • Games begin May 8
  • Spring Flag Football, Kindergarten - 6th Grade
    • $78 per player
    • Games begin May 13
  • Spring Outdoor Soccer
    • $78 per player
    • Games begin May 20

For more information you can call Kids Inc. at (806) 376-5936 or visit their website here.

