Kids Inc. opens registration for many spring sports
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Kids Inc. has opened registration for kids for spring sports.
Kids Inc. is offering the following sports:
- T-Ball, Ages 4 - Kindergarten
- $63 per player
- Games begin May 8
- Coach Pitch Softball, Kindergarten - 2nd Grade
- $63 per player
- Games begin May 9
- Spring Volleyball, 2nd - 8th Grade
- $83 per player
- Games begin May 8
- Spring Flag Football, Kindergarten - 6th Grade
- $78 per player
- Games begin May 13
- Spring Outdoor Soccer
- $78 per player
- Games begin May 20
For more information you can call Kids Inc. at (806) 376-5936 or visit their website here.
