Kids Inc. opens registration for many spring sports

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Kids Inc. has opened registration for kids for spring sports.

Kids Inc. is offering the following sports:

T-Ball, Ages 4 - Kindergarten $63 per player Games begin May 8

Coach Pitch Softball, Kindergarten - 2nd Grade $63 per player Games begin May 9

Spring Volleyball, 2nd - 8th Grade $83 per player Games begin May 8

Spring Flag Football, Kindergarten - 6th Grade $78 per player Games begin May 13

Spring Outdoor Soccer $78 per player Games begin May 20



For more information you can call Kids Inc. at (806) 376-5936 or visit their website here.

