G.O.A.T. of the Week: Bawi Lian

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tascosa Rebels boys soccer is coming off one of the team’s best seasons in recent program history.

Senior leader Bawi Lian has been an important piece of reestablishing that winning culture.

Lian’s journey to a starring role for the rebels was anything but easy after coming over from Asia.

“Back in Myanmar we were really poor.” Lian said of his early life. “We tried to get a better place. We went to Malaysia. There’s a lot of police, they just take you to jail. So, we’ve couldn’t stay there long.”

The struggles for Lian didn’t stop once his family made it to Amarillo.

In 2020, his father passed away and his mother was dealing with health issues in the hospital.

That left Lian to help care for his siblings, but the soccer field became his own personal place of refuge.

“Soccer is just one of my things, I would say.” Lian said of his love for the game. “When I’m depressed or anything, if I’m sad or I got a problem, I went to the field trying to calm myself. Every time I step on the field, all those problems went away and that’s the thing I love about soccer.”

Lian has channeled that love of soccer into becoming the best teammate he can be for his fellow Rebels.

“He’s got a tough story and he hasn’t had the easiest life, but he comes out here and plays soccer.” Tascosa head coach John Whitfield said of Lian. “[He] comes out here and acts like a leader. He doesn’t expect anybody to listen to him because of anything he does except for what he does at school and on the field. I think because of that the kids really look up to him. If he speaks up, the team tends to listen and that is really impressive to watch him grow into the leader that he is.”

Over the last week, Lian was named to the All-District team. putting a bow on his remarkable time with Tascosa.

