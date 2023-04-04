Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Criminal Complaint: Suspect in Amarillo National Bank robbery admits to crime

Phillip Goss
Phillip Goss(Randall County jail)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A criminal complaint shows the man accused of robbing the Amarillo National Bank downtown made his first appearance in court this week.

61-year-old Phillip Dayle Goss is facing a bank robbery charge stemming from last month.

The complaint says that on March 23 about 4:09 p.m., Goss was wearing a dark gray sweatshirt with a hood on, blue jeans, and blue and gray sneakers when he walked into the Amarillo National Bank lobby, located at 410 S. Taylor St.

Surveillance video from Amarillo National Bank also showed a man matching this description, the complaint says.

Goss approached the teller counter and passed a handwritten note that stated “it’s a bank robbery put money in bag don’t do anything stupid.”

The bank manager grabbed $1,467 and a bank teller grabbed a blue zipper bank bag. The bank manager put the money in the bag and handed it to Goss.

Goss left the note at the bank and took the bag of money. He then crossed the parking lot toward South Polk Street.

Fifteen minutes after the crime, Amarillo Police Department stopped Goss about two blocks away from the bank.

Goss, who matched the description of the bank robber suspect, was arrested without resistance and was brought to APD to be interviewed.

Police recovered the bank bag with $1,401 in bills.

During the interview, Goss admitted to giving the tellers the note that demanded money.

Goss said he committed the robbery to help him out because he was struggling financially and wasn’t able to get Social Security.

The complaint says Goss didn’t show a weapon or a present physical harm, but that Goss passed the note that stated he was robbing a bank.

In 2020, Goss was also arrested for robbing the same Amarillo National Bank. Goss had turned himself in with a note that admitted that he had robbed the bank.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in critical condition after a three-vehicle wreck on northbound I-27 by...
1 person in critical condition after early morning crash on I-27
New in Amarillo: Expanding locations and new names
New in Amarillo: Expanding locations and new names
Gun brace
New rule on firearm stabilizing braces impacting Amarillo gun owners
The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a...
2 men electrocuted while trying to steal from power substation, police say
Amarillo police are asking for information about a shooting that happened early Sunday morning...
Amarillo police asking for information on Sunday morning shooting resulting 1 person injured

Latest News

A man is facing federal charges after Amarillo officials found over $1.2 million worth of drugs...
Man facing federal charges after officials find over $1.2 million worth of drugs in apartment
Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department funeral service
Remembering Dalhart firemen 6 months after deadly crash
The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information on the weekends shooting at...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward for info on weekend shooting at Stuart Drive
First Alert Weather for 4/4
FIRST ALERT: Windy and critically dry conditions expected for Tuesday