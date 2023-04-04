Criminal Complaint: Suspect in Amarillo National Bank robbery admits to crime

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A criminal complaint shows the man accused of robbing the Amarillo National Bank downtown made his first appearance in court this week.

61-year-old Phillip Dayle Goss is facing a bank robbery charge stemming from last month.

The complaint says that on March 23 about 4:09 p.m., Goss was wearing a dark gray sweatshirt with a hood on, blue jeans, and blue and gray sneakers when he walked into the Amarillo National Bank lobby, located at 410 S. Taylor St.

Surveillance video from Amarillo National Bank also showed a man matching this description, the complaint says.

Goss approached the teller counter and passed a handwritten note that stated “it’s a bank robbery put money in bag don’t do anything stupid.”

The bank manager grabbed $1,467 and a bank teller grabbed a blue zipper bank bag. The bank manager put the money in the bag and handed it to Goss.

Goss left the note at the bank and took the bag of money. He then crossed the parking lot toward South Polk Street.

Fifteen minutes after the crime, Amarillo Police Department stopped Goss about two blocks away from the bank.

Goss, who matched the description of the bank robber suspect, was arrested without resistance and was brought to APD to be interviewed.

Police recovered the bank bag with $1,401 in bills.

During the interview, Goss admitted to giving the tellers the note that demanded money.

Goss said he committed the robbery to help him out because he was struggling financially and wasn’t able to get Social Security.

The complaint says Goss didn’t show a weapon or a present physical harm, but that Goss passed the note that stated he was robbing a bank.

In 2020, Goss was also arrested for robbing the same Amarillo National Bank. Goss had turned himself in with a note that admitted that he had robbed the bank.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.