Officials requesting evacuation as crews fight wildfire north of Borger

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said an evacuation has been requested just north of Borger due to a wildfire.

The evacuation is in the area of Beverly Hills and airport, the City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM said. Highway 136 north of Borger will be detoured.

🔥 HUTCHINSON COUNTY: SH 136, north of the roundabout in Borger, is closed both directions due to fire. Traffic is being rerouted to FM 1559. — TxDOTAmarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) April 4, 2023

TxDOT says SH 136 north of Borger is closed in both directions. Traffic is being rerouted to FM 1559.

The fire started about 2:44 p.m. on Ranch-to-Market Road 3474 north of Borger,

They said this is in the same location from this morning.

Drivers are asked to use caution for emergency personnel.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.