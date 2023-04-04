Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Officials requesting evacuation as crews fight wildfire north of Borger

Officials said Highway 136 north of Borger is detoured due to a wildfire.
Officials said Highway 136 north of Borger is detoured due to a wildfire.(MGN)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said an evacuation has been requested just north of Borger due to a wildfire.

The evacuation is in the area of Beverly Hills and airport, the City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM said. Highway 136 north of Borger will be detoured.

TxDOT says SH 136 north of Borger is closed in both directions. Traffic is being rerouted to FM 1559.

The fire started about 2:44 p.m. on Ranch-to-Market Road 3474 north of Borger,

They said this is in the same location from this morning.

Drivers are asked to use caution for emergency personnel.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in critical condition after a three-vehicle wreck on northbound I-27 by...
1 person in critical condition after early morning crash on I-27
New in Amarillo: Expanding locations and new names
New in Amarillo: Expanding locations and new names
Suspect arrested after police chase ends in Amarillo
Suspect arrested after police chase ends in Amarillo
Gun brace
New rule on firearm stabilizing braces impacting Amarillo gun owners
The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a...
2 men electrocuted while trying to steal from power substation, police say

Latest News

Suspect arrested after police chase ends in Amarillo
Suspect arrested after police chase ends in Amarillo
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
A man is facing federal charges after Amarillo officials found over $1.2 million worth of drugs...
Man facing federal charges after officials report finding over $1.2 million worth of drugs in apartment
The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information on the weekends shooting at...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward for info on weekend shooting at Stuart Drive