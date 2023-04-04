Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Couple accused of taking 2-year-old son from hospital after suspected overdose

Arianne Stechmann, 37, and Johnathan Kritzman, 31, were taken into custody at a hotel on April...
Arianne Stechmann, 37, and Johnathan Kritzman, 31, were taken into custody at a hotel on April 4, according to the U.S. Marshals and Department of Justice.(Hancock County jail)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WVUE/Gray News) - A missing boy has been found and his parents arrested for allegedly taking their 2-year-old from a hospital while he was being treated for a suspected cocaine overdose.

Arianne Stechmann, 37, and Johnathan Kritzman, 31, were taken into custody at a hotel in Mississippi around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Marshals and Department of Justice.

On Jan. 30, police say the couple’s 2-year-old son tested positive for having cocaine in his system at the Children’s Hospital in New Orleans.

The child arrived via ambulance and was admitted to the ICU where he was intubated.

Detectives say Stechmann and Kritzman fled the hospital with the child on Feb. 2 after the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services was granted emergency custody.

The couple is being held in the Hancock County Jail awaiting extradition back to Louisiana.

The child has since been taken in by the Department of Children and Family Services and sent to the hospital for a wellness check.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in critical condition after a three-vehicle wreck on northbound I-27 by...
1 person in critical condition after early morning crash on I-27
New in Amarillo: Expanding locations and new names
New in Amarillo: Expanding locations and new names
Suspect arrested after police chase ends in Amarillo
Suspect arrested after police chase ends in Amarillo
Gun brace
New rule on firearm stabilizing braces impacting Amarillo gun owners
The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a...
2 men electrocuted while trying to steal from power substation, police say

Latest News

A pod of orcas was caught off the coast of California attacking grey whales.
Pod of orcas caught on camera attacking grey whales
The public can choose to run or walk the streets of downtown Amarillo to benefit the homeless...
The Parc hosting ‘Sole 4 Soul’ run for the homeless this weekend
Phillip Goss
Criminal Complaint: Suspect in Amarillo National Bank robbery admits to crime
FILE - A bottle of Johnson's baby powder is displayed on April 15, 2011, in San Francisco....
J&J proposes paying $8.9B to settle talcum powder lawsuits
A man is facing federal charges after Amarillo officials found over $1.2 million worth of drugs...
Man facing federal charges after officials report finding over $1.2 million worth of drugs in apartment