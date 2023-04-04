Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward for info on weekend shooting at Stuart Drive

The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information on the weekends shooting at...
The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information on the weekends shooting at Stuart Drive.(Source: MGN)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information on the weekends shooting at Stuart Drive.

Officials are offering up to $1,000 cash reward if the tip leads to an arrest.

On April 2, at around 12:58 a.m., officials were called to the area of Stuart Drive on a shooting.

Officers found a 38-year-old woman that had been hit once in the upper body and was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told officials that they were inside the home when they heard gunshots and the woman was hit.

Officers say they also found multiple bullet holes in the home.

If you have any information on this shooting, call the Amarillo Police Department Violent Crimes Unit or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in critical condition after a three-vehicle wreck on northbound I-27 by...
1 person in critical condition after early morning crash on I-27
New in Amarillo: Expanding locations and new names
New in Amarillo: Expanding locations and new names
Gun brace
New rule on firearm stabilizing braces impacting Amarillo gun owners
The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a...
2 men electrocuted while trying to steal from power substation, police say
Amarillo police are asking for information about a shooting that happened early Sunday morning...
Amarillo police asking for information on Sunday morning shooting resulting 1 person injured

Latest News

First Alert Weather for 4/4
FIRST ALERT: Windy and critically dry conditions expected for Tuesday
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1475 is getting some renovations.
Amarillo VFW Post 1475 getting some renovations
The Amarillo Symphony announces first recipient of the Adeline Roberta Terrel (ART) Scholarship.
Amarillo Symphony receives first recipient for their ‘Adeline Roberta Terrell’ scholarship
The City of Canyon is welcoming the Amazon Prime docuseries “The Story of Art in America” to...
‘The Story of Art in America’ Amazon Prime Video docuseries coming to Canyon