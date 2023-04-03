Who's Hiring?
A Windy and Dry Next Couple of Days

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The rest of the day will be warm, breezy and dry, with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80′s with sustained winds at about 20 to 30 mph. We don’t get much relief tonight, as the winds will stay on the breezy side and the dry air sticks around throughout the entire night. Tomorrow will be the most noteworthy day of the week, where winds will be blowing at 30 to 40 mph, meaning gusts could approach 70 in some areas. Combine that with relative humidity values below 10%, and the fire danger throughout the day will be absolutely critical. Luckily, we’ll see a cold front breeze through late Tuesday night, calming and cooling things down for the rest of the week.

