The Winds Return

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some 'Good News' for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll see similar conditions tomorrow with highs in the 80′s, mostly sunny skies, and the winds picking up a bit in the afternoon. Sustained winds could range anywhere from 20-30 mph, with gusts easily approaching 40. The big change comes Tuesday, where highs look to be either at or below average, with the winds majorly picking up, blowing at about 25 to 35 mph. A cold front will come through Tuesday night, calming things down for the rest of the week. Unfortunately, precipitation chances continue to look nonexistent for the Texas Panhandle over the next several days.

