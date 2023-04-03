West Texas A&M University offers new digital business communication major

Who's Hiring?
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M University will be offering a new digital business communication major, staring Fall 2024.

Course topics will include elements such as search engine optimization, search engine marketing, analytics, branding, message strategy and persuasion techniques.

“This is a great major for the college of business because it puts us on track with what is trending in society and it elevates the students,” said Dr. Mary Liz Brooks, associate professor of WT.

The degree was created with the help of the Barbara Petty Professorship which was given to Dr. Brooks.

“When you have a professorship, the university is able to recruit. We can get the best faculty and then when you have the best faculty, your students are going to benefit,” said Barbara Petty, retired assistant vice president of academic affairs.

The program will combine business and communication skills as well as keep students on track with the evolution of technology.

“The professorship is going to help students and it’s going to help me with professional development and research. Then I can implement what I’m learning into the classroom,” said Brooks.

Various elements of the program will be taught in existing classes next semester. The degree is set to be offered in the fall of 2024.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

