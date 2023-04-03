Warm once again, add in some winds

Thankfully as you head into Monday morning, winds won’t be so bad, but it won’t last. For the day today, expect winds to pick up this afternoon to around 15-25 mph, with highs climbing into the mid-80°s. Unfortunately, dry conditions will prevail today, dropping dew points into the single digits, this is prompting widespread wildfire concern, and to make matters worse, humidity won’t return overnight. Tuesday, we’ll see dew points drop below zero, with winds picking up to 35-40 mph with gusts close to 70 possible. Thankfully things will cool & calm by Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.