TxDOT crews repairing bridge at McClellan Creek, FM 2473 to close in Gray County

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews will be working to repair a bridge at McClellan Creek causing FM 2473 in Gray County to close for two weeks.

Starting this Wednesday, April 5, FM 2473 will be closed at RM 1321 and at FM 1443.

On the east side of FM 2473, drivers will be detoured south on FM 1443 to I-40 westbound then north on SH 273.

On the west side of FM 2473, drivers will be detoured south on SH 273 to I-40 eastbound then north on FM 1443.

