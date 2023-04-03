Texas Tech Health Sciences hosting ‘Pap Smear Day’ a women’s wellness event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Breast Center of Excellence with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is hosting a Pap Smear Day, a Women’s Wellness event.

Services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointments are necessary.

Mammogram appointments can be scheduled.

Cervical and Breast Cancer screenings will be at no cost for uninsured women.

Refreshments and snacks will be provided.

The wellness event will be on Wednesday April 5, at the Well Health Center in Cactus Texas, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information call (806) 414-3556 or (806) 934-5775.

