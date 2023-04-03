Who's Hiring?
‘The Story of Art in America’ Amazon Prime Video docuseries coming to Canyon

The City of Canyon is welcoming the Amazon Prime docuseries “The Story of Art in America” to highlight local artists.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Canyon is welcoming the Amazon Prime docuseries “The Story of Art in America” to highlight local artists.

The docuseries is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, for an audience of travelers with a sensibility for America’s arts and cultural heritage.

This is the third season, which will focus only on the state of Texas, with participating cities being:

  • Canyon
  • Dallas
  • Texarkana
  • Corsicana
  • Saledo
  • Georgetown
  • Odessa
  • Alpine

The Oliver Saddle Shop will be a part of the artists who will be interviewed.

Filming for the project will be on April 4 and 5 in Canyon, and is set to premiere on Amazon Prime in January of 2024.

“We were thrilled to be approached about being on the show. This area is full of talented artists, and we’re lucky enough to have the largest history museum in the state right here in town. Canyon is often considered one of the ‘best-kept secrets’ to travel in Texas, but I’m ready for the secret to be out.”

Megan Nelson, City of Canyon Communications Director

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

