Stinnett firefighter released from hospital after vehicle rollover while responding to grass fire

STINNETT, Texas (KFDA) - A Stinnett firefighter has been released from Northwest Texas Hospital after being injured while battling a grass fire on Friday.

According to the fire department, Lanny Purcell suffered two possible hairline fractures to his neck after being injured in a vehicle rollover.

The other firefighter was taken to a Borger hospital and released over the weekend.

The fire grew to be 43 acres when crews were able to stop its progression.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.