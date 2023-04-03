SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Skyler Haddock, Shaun Massie, Heath McLaughlin and Sydney Ward
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Skyler Haddock, Shaun Massie, Heath McLaughlin and Sydney Ward on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
Skyler Haddock, Canyon Softball Head Coach:
We chat with Coach Haddock about the team this year, how district is going compared to non-district play and more!
Shaun Massie and Heath McLaughlin, Palo Dur Boys Soccer Co-Head Coaches:
We chat with Coach Massie and Coach McLaughlin about how their phenomenal season went, how hard the team worked and performed, and more!
Sydney Ward, Amarillo College Outfielder:
We chat with Sydney about what its like to have baseball back at Amarillo College, his success so far this season and more!
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.