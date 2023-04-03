Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Skyler Haddock, Shaun Massie, Heath McLaughlin and Sydney Ward

If you missed today’s interviews with Skyler Haddock, Shaun Massie, Heath McLaughlin and Sydney Ward on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Skyler Haddock, Shaun Massie, Heath McLaughlin and Sydney Ward on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Skyler Haddock, Canyon Softball Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Haddock about the team this year, how district is going compared to non-district play and more!

Shaun Massie and Heath McLaughlin, Palo Dur Boys Soccer Co-Head Coaches:

We chat with Coach Massie and Coach McLaughlin about how their phenomenal season went, how hard the team worked and performed, and more!

Sydney Ward, Amarillo College Outfielder:

We chat with Sydney about what its like to have baseball back at Amarillo College, his success so far this season and more!

