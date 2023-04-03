Rep Frank Lucas will be hosting town hall meetings in Cimarron, Texas, Beaver counties

CIMARRON COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - The Congressman Frank Lucas will be holding town hall meetings in Cimarron County, Texas County and Beaver County this week.

On Wednesday, April 5, residents around the locations are invited to attend and share their thoughts on current events in Washington, DC and across Oklahoma.

Rep. Frank Lucas will be taking questions about issues important to constituents of the Third Congressional District and seeking input on legislation currently before Congress.

Cimarron County Town Hall Meeting will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 115 W. Main Street in Boise City.

Texas County Hall Meeting will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Guymon City Hall.

Beaver County Town Hall Meeting will be from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the First Security Bank of Beaver.

