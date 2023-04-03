AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Business is expanding in Amarillo with new locations on the horizon for two restaurants and another restaurant changing its new name.

FAVs

FAVs is opening a new location after being open for five years.

They expect to open early this month in the Coulter Forum shopping center.

The new location is twice as big and will offer the same fresh fruits and veggies.

“The cool thing is you can kind of like customize stuff, add stuff you want, take the stuff away that you don’t like and just build your own if you want,” said Luis Escobedo, owner of FAVs. “Tons of options, tons of ways to get in your fruits and veggies to get it the way you like.”

Not only do they offer fruits and veggies, but they also have chicken salad, cucumber salad, and acai bowls.

New in Amarillo: Expanding locations and new names (KFDA)

Shark Beach Burgers

Landshark Burgers has changed its name to Shark Beach Burgers.

The restaurant and music venue claims to be the only beachfront restaurant in Amarillo and has classic burgers.

The business took to social media to announce the name change saying “nothing else is changing just the name.”

New in Amarillo: Expanding locations and new names (KFDA)

Sushi House

Sushi house is getting a new location in Town Square.

It is the newest addition to the apartments off of Hillside and Soncy.

Although a sign is on the building, there has been no opening announced.

New in Amarillo: Expanding locations and new names (KFDA)

Is there a business in Amarillo you think should be featured on New in Amarillo? Join us on Facebook and let us know!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.