Hereford soccer star to play in college despite no high school team

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Victor Chavez is a Hereford native who just signed to play soccer at Wayland Baptist University. The catch? Hereford High School doesn’t have a soccer team.

Wayland Baptist invited Chavez to practice with the team after noticing him in a club soccer game.

Now - he’s showing young club soccer athletes that anyone can make it to the next level - with or without a high school team.

“It was really hard,” Chavez said. “I didn’t think it was going to happen, it just happened out of nowhere. On my recent teams, there have been a lot of players that I think have a lot of talent, but since there was no team, they can’t get recognized.”

“I had no idea that Hereford didn’t have a high school team, but it’s pretty impressive to see everybody come together and support Victor in this achievement,” Wayland Baptist soccer coach Andres Cortes said. “Not just for him, but for the community as well. Hopefully this opens up a lot of doors for everybody else, as well, to be able to reach new highs and new levels.”

Chavez started playing soccer at four years old.

He said he’s grateful for the opportunity to sign with Wayland Baptist and it’s important that Hereford considers adding a soccer team because of “how many people play and enjoy the sport.”

