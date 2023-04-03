FIRST ALERT: Windy and critically dry conditions expected for Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High winds and critically dry conditions are expected mainly for Tuesday.

While winds are breezy and conditions are dry for Monday, conditions are expected to worsen on Tuesday.

Winds can be expected to be at a sustained speed of 30-40 mph out of the southwest.

Sustained winds for 4/4 (KFDA)

High wind watches in effect are expected for gusts over 70 mph.

Wind Warnings 4/4 (KFDA)

These winds will drop dew points into the single digits and below zero for most of the area not just Monday, but humidity won’t return overnight, so conditions will stay critically dry through all day Tuesday. Giving us the three ingredients needed for critical fire danger: Warmth, winds, and dry air.

Dew Points for Tuesday 4/3 (KFDA)

Red Flag Warning for 4/4 (KFDA)

We’ll continue to monitor the latest data for updates on expected wind speeds and potential impacts from this event.

Always remember to practice smart fire safety on days like today and tomorrow, stay away from activities that involve open flames, don’t drag chains or throw cigarettes out of your window.

