Fire crews respond to tank and wild land fire in Borger earlier today

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - The Borger Fire Department responded to a tank fire and wild land fire that happened earlier today.

According to officials, the fire started in the area of west tenth street near Nonken Avenue.

Other local fire departments such as Fritch, Stinnett, Crutch Ranch and the National Park Service were all on scene.

At around 6 p.m. officials stopped fire progression, and fire personnel and equipment remained in the area.

No evacuations were needed.

More information will be given once available.

