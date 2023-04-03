Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Fire crews respond to tank and wild land fire in Borger earlier today

The Borger Fire Department responded to a tank fire and wild land fire that happened earlier...
The Borger Fire Department responded to a tank fire and wild land fire that happened earlier today.(Source: City of Borger)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - The Borger Fire Department responded to a tank fire and wild land fire that happened earlier today.

According to officials, the fire started in the area of west tenth street near Nonken Avenue.

Other local fire departments such as Fritch, Stinnett, Crutch Ranch and the National Park Service were all on scene.

At around 6 p.m. officials stopped fire progression, and fire personnel and equipment remained in the area.

No evacuations were needed.

More information will be given once available.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun brace
New rule on firearm stabilizing braces impacting Amarillo gun owners
Amarillo police say a man has died after he was hit by a train in downtown Amarillo.
Man hit by train, killed in downtown Amarillo
The Stinnett Volunteer Fire Department says two firefighters were injured while responding to a...
Stinnett firefighters injured responding to Friday grass fire
Potter County Fire
Wheeler County grass fire 85% contained, Potter County grass fire 100% contained
Project Clean-Up completed its biggest clean up effort yet, collecting tires.
Project Clean-Up: Seven semi truck trailers full of tires

Latest News

The Stinnett Volunteer Fire Department says two firefighters were injured while responding to a...
Stinnett Fire Department releases update on condition of injured firefighters
Project Clean-Up completed its biggest clean up effort yet, collecting tires.
Project Clean-Up: Seven semi truck trailers full of tires
The Stinnett Volunteer Fire Department says two firefighters were injured while responding to a...
Stinnett firefighters injured responding to Friday grass fire
Amarillo police say a man has died after he was hit by a train in downtown Amarillo.
Man hit by train, killed in downtown Amarillo