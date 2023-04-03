Who's Hiring?
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says ‘Moana’ live-action remake is in the works

Dwayne Johnson, a cast member in "Jungle Cruise," poses at the world premiere of the film,...
Dwayne Johnson, a cast member in "Jungle Cruise," poses at the world premiere of the film, Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced Monday that a live-action remake of Disney’s 2016 hit film “Moana” is in development.

The announcement was also shared by Disney CEO Bob Iger during The Walt Disney Company’s Meeting of Shareholders Webcast.

Details are limited, but Johnson is one of the film’s producers and plans to return to star as Maui.

Johnson posted an announcement video on Twitter as well, talking about how the film is “very early in the process” but explained its importance to him.

“I’m deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of Moana to the live-action big screen,” Johnson said in a news release. “This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength. I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui—inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia—is one that runs very deep for me.”

It’s unclear if Auli’i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the original film, will be cast in the title role, although she is listed as an executive producer for the remake.

“She has had such a profound impact on how we think of Disney princesses,” Cravalho said in a news release. “Moana’s strength and perseverance are inspiring—to audiences around the world, to me, and to everyone who helped bring her to life. I’m looking forward to sharing her story in a whole new way.”

The film’s director and release date have not yet been announced.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

