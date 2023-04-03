Who's Hiring?
Central Texas community bids farewell to West firefighter Edward Hykel, Jr.

Eddie Hykel Jr.
Eddie Hykel Jr.(Kim Perez for KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - A burial mass was held on Monday for West volunteer firefighter Edward Hykel, 60, who was killed last week while on a call on I-35 North.

The mass of Christian burial was held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of the Assumption. Hykel will be laid to rest at the St. Mary’s cemetery.

If you missed our livestream, you can watch the mass on YouTube or Facebook:

Pallbearers include David Girard, Kevin Chupik, Phillip Webre, Emanuel Mitchell, CJ Gillaspie, John Hurtick, Mark Gerik, and Dylan Moon. Honorary pallbearers are all past and present members of the West Volunteer Fire Department, City of West Employees, and West Volunteer Ambulance Association.

Hykel was born on November 7, 1962 in Waco to Barbara and Edward Hykel Sr. He was a 1981 graduate of West High School. On September 13, 1986, he married Janet Gerik.

He worked in the public works department for the City of West since March of 2007. Prior to that, he worked for Huck Manufacturing for 19 years. Hykel had been a member of the West Volunteer Fire Department since 2011.

He was one of the many first responders that worked during the West explosion almost 10 years ago that killed 15 people. Hykel survived that explosion, but 12 first responders did not.

“I’m sure that was heavy on his heart knowing the 10-year anniversary is coming up. That’s going to be 10 years since we lost our colleagues, our friends, our family. I know that was weighing heavy on his heart, but he’s with them now. He was one of a kind. He was the type where you never had to question what he was thinking, but he was never cruel about what he was thinking either,” said former police chief, Darryl Barton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the West Volunteer Fire Department or to a scholarship fund for his grandchildren.

To learn more, CLICK HERE.

