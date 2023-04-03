Bureau of Land Management hosting open house in Amarillo on Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bureau of Land Management Oklahoma Field Office is hosting an open house on Wednesday in Amarillo.

The open house is about the Cross Bar Management Area Travel Management Plan, which covers about 11,838 acres of the land management in Potter County.

Travel management planning consists of three phases, which are route inventory, route evaluation, and the development.

The open house is on Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Downtown Public Library, located at 413 S.E. 4th.

The public will be able to look at maps of the routes and provide input on the project.

Bureau of Land Management staff will be there to answer any questions.

For more information, call Outdoor Recreation Planner Adrian Escobar at (806) 356-1008.

