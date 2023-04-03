Amarillo’s Office of Emergency Management prepares community members for emergencies

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Office of Emergency Management is preparing volunteers for emergencies or disasters through the Community Emergency Response Team program.

The Cert academy teaches skills such as performing light search and rescue as well as first aid.

“During true emergencies and large scale emergencies not everyone’s allowed to help, this is however one of those ways to be trained and vetted to help during emergencies,” says Director of Emergency Management, Max Dunlap.

The CERT team is made up of volunteers who live in and around Amarillo that want to play a part in helping their community.

Dunlap says the goal of these classes is to prepare the volunteers with the necessary skills to assist first responders.

The community response team in Amarillo is one of two teams in the Panhandle. The other team is located in Moore County.

The CERT classes are broken up into six learning modules, and will be held from April 15 through April 27.

“I would of course encourage them to join this team as it does give them those skills and that confidence to address those situations in that time,” says Dunlap.

For more information about the Office of Emergency Management and CERT classes, click here.

To sign up to be a CERT team member, click here.

