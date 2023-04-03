Amarillo Zoo hosting Easter Eggcitement this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Zoo will be hosting the Easter Eggcitement this weekend.

The event will be Saturday, April 8, from noon till 4 p.m.

Easter Eggcitement will include visitors being able to meet the zoo’s egg-laying and egg-eating animals through encounters, enrichment events and a Safari Show.

Visitors can also enjoy food from local food trucks and play carnival games hosted by zoo staff, volunteers and local Amarillo businesses.

The admission is $6 per person with free admission for children ages 2 and under.

Those wanting to skip the line and purchase presale tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.