Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo Zoo hosting Easter Eggcitement this weekend

Amarillo Zoo will be hosting the Easter Eggcitement this weekend.
Amarillo Zoo will be hosting the Easter Eggcitement this weekend.(Source: Amarillo Zoo)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Zoo will be hosting the Easter Eggcitement this weekend.

The event will be Saturday, April 8, from noon till 4 p.m.

Easter Eggcitement will include visitors being able to meet the zoo’s egg-laying and egg-eating animals through encounters, enrichment events and a Safari Show.

Visitors can also enjoy food from local food trucks and play carnival games hosted by zoo staff, volunteers and local Amarillo businesses.

The admission is $6 per person with free admission for children ages 2 and under.

Those wanting to skip the line and purchase presale tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun brace
New rule on firearm stabilizing braces impacting Amarillo gun owners
One person is in critical condition after a three-vehicle wreck on northbound I-27 by...
1 person in critical condition after early morning crash on I-27
Amarillo police say a man has died after he was hit by a train in downtown Amarillo.
Man hit by train, killed in downtown Amarillo
The Stinnett Volunteer Fire Department says two firefighters were injured while responding to a...
Stinnett Fire Department releases update on condition of injured firefighters
Project Clean-Up completed its biggest clean up effort yet, collecting tires.
Project Clean-Up: Seven semi truck trailers full of tires

Latest News

The Bureau of Land Management
Bureau of Land Management hosting open house in Amarillo on Wednesday
First Alert Weather for 4/4
FIRST ALERT: Windy and critically dry conditions expected for Tuesday
One person is in critical condition after a three-vehicle wreck on northbound I-27 by...
1 person in critical condition after early morning crash on I-27
The Borger Fire Department responded to a tank fire and wild land fire that happened earlier...
Fire crews respond to tank and wild land fire in Borger earlier today