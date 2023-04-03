Amarillo Zoo hosting Easter Eggcitement this weekend
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Zoo will be hosting the Easter Eggcitement this weekend.
The event will be Saturday, April 8, from noon till 4 p.m.
Easter Eggcitement will include visitors being able to meet the zoo’s egg-laying and egg-eating animals through encounters, enrichment events and a Safari Show.
Visitors can also enjoy food from local food trucks and play carnival games hosted by zoo staff, volunteers and local Amarillo businesses.
The admission is $6 per person with free admission for children ages 2 and under.
Those wanting to skip the line and purchase presale tickets, click here.
