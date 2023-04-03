Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo VFW Post 1475 getting some renovations

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1475 is getting some renovations.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1475 is getting some renovations.(VFW)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1475 is getting some renovations.

With every new commander comes a new list of priorities.

Post Commander, Mikel McGuire’s top priority is to give the post a face-lift.

He says because of generous donations from Lowes on Coulter it allowed them to fully renovate two rooms.

Xcel Energy also donating a large amount of furniture and other materials for its rooms, along with the Texas VFW Foundation providing a grant to assist with these renovations.

Over the weekend, boy scout troops helped with exterior renovations removing dirt and laying rock.

Rabern equipment provided a skid loader and Howell Sand and Gravel donated the rock.

One scout, Thomas Montgomery was completing his eagle scout project with the help of other scouts, including younger children.

“This is a good chance for our youth of America to work with the veteran population to have the old and the young coming together, working together for the same cause,” said the assistant scout master.

McGuire says painting the exterior is also on the agenda for the VFW.

He also says donations are still needed for the flooring of its main hall and carpet for its bar area.

“Renovations like this are important because we rent these halls, people coming in to rent the hall, if it doesn’t look good whenever you’re coming in the building, they’re not gonna want to use the hall for their event, so in order for us to rent the hall out for special occasions, renovations go a long ways,” said McGuire.

These renovations are also important because it increases the overall morale.

“A lot of our veterans and members here are 100 percent on board trying to improve our situation … this is a place where they can come and feel safe and enjoy that camaraderie,” said McGuire.

To become involved with the VFW, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun brace
New rule on firearm stabilizing braces impacting Amarillo gun owners
One person is in critical condition after a three-vehicle wreck on northbound I-27 by...
1 person in critical condition after early morning crash on I-27
New in Amarillo: Expanding locations and new names
New in Amarillo: Expanding locations and new names
Amarillo police say a man has died after he was hit by a train in downtown Amarillo.
Man hit by train, killed in downtown Amarillo
The Borger Fire Department responded to a tank fire and wild land fire that happened earlier...
Fire crews respond to tank and wild land fire in Borger earlier today

Latest News

The Breast Center of Excellence with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is hosting a...
Texas Tech Health Sciences hosting ‘Pap Smear Day’ a women’s wellness event
First Alert Weather for 4/4
FIRST ALERT: Windy and critically dry conditions expected for Tuesday
Amarillo police are asking for information about a shooting that happened early Sunday morning...
Amarillo police asking for information on Sunday morning shooting resulting 1 person injured
Course topics will include elements such as search engine optimization, search engine...
West Texas A&M University offers new digital business communication major