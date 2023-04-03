Amarillo VFW Post 1475 getting some renovations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1475 is getting some renovations.

With every new commander comes a new list of priorities.

Post Commander, Mikel McGuire’s top priority is to give the post a face-lift.

He says because of generous donations from Lowes on Coulter it allowed them to fully renovate two rooms.

Xcel Energy also donating a large amount of furniture and other materials for its rooms, along with the Texas VFW Foundation providing a grant to assist with these renovations.

Over the weekend, boy scout troops helped with exterior renovations removing dirt and laying rock.

Rabern equipment provided a skid loader and Howell Sand and Gravel donated the rock.

One scout, Thomas Montgomery was completing his eagle scout project with the help of other scouts, including younger children.

“This is a good chance for our youth of America to work with the veteran population to have the old and the young coming together, working together for the same cause,” said the assistant scout master.

McGuire says painting the exterior is also on the agenda for the VFW.

He also says donations are still needed for the flooring of its main hall and carpet for its bar area.

“Renovations like this are important because we rent these halls, people coming in to rent the hall, if it doesn’t look good whenever you’re coming in the building, they’re not gonna want to use the hall for their event, so in order for us to rent the hall out for special occasions, renovations go a long ways,” said McGuire.

These renovations are also important because it increases the overall morale.

“A lot of our veterans and members here are 100 percent on board trying to improve our situation … this is a place where they can come and feel safe and enjoy that camaraderie,” said McGuire.

To become involved with the VFW, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.