Amarillo Symphony receives first recipient for their ‘Adeline Roberta Terrell’ scholarship

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Symphony announces first recipient of the Adeline Roberta Terrel (ART) Scholarship.

The ART scholarship was established in 2021 to acknowledge the Amarillo Symphony’s immediate past conductor Jacomo Bairo’s late mother, who had a passion for providing music education for people.

The goal of the ART scholarship is to financially assist young Black and Hispanic musicians pursuing any summer music camp in the country.

The amount will vary depending on each recipient’s need.

The first recipient, Jordyn Dunlap, is a freshmen saxophonist at Randall High School.

She will be using the funds from the ART Scholarship to attend WTAMU’s Band Camp this summer.

“The Amarillo Symphony helps develop the next generation of musicians through awards like the Adeline Roberta Terrel Scholarship and we are so pleased to recognize Jordyn Dunlap for her passion and commitment to the saxophone. Jordyn’s letter of support notes that she is a leader and mentor among her peers balancing schoolwork and extracurricular activities such as basketball with practicing her instrument, getting to the band room early to do scales and other warm-up exercises. In her application , Jordyn uses words like ‘joy’ and ‘opportunity’ when talking about music and it brings us joy to provide her this opportunity to grow and learn as a musician.”

