Amarillo police asking for information on Sunday morning shooting resulting 1 person injured

Amarillo police are asking for information about a shooting that happened early Sunday morning...
Amarillo police are asking for information about a shooting that happened early Sunday morning resulting in one person injured.(WABI)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking for information about a shooting that happened early Sunday morning resulting in one person injured.

According to the release, on April 2, at around 12:58 a.m., officials were called to the area of Stuart Drive on a shooting.

Officers found a 38-year-old woman that had been hit once in the upper body and was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told officials that they were inside the home when they heard gunshots and the woman was hit.

Officers say they also found multiple bullet holes in the home.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this shooting, call the Amarillo Police Department Violent Crimes Unit or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

