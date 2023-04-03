Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

1 person in critical condition after early morning crash on I-27

One person is in critical condition after a three-vehicle wreck on northbound I-27 by...
One person is in critical condition after a three-vehicle wreck on northbound I-27 by Washington Street.(kfda)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One person is in critical condition after a three-vehicle wreck on northbound I-27 by Washington Street.

Officials said one person was ejected from their car and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The other two drivers are unharmed.

Traffic is being diverted onto Washington Street while police investigate the crash.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun brace
New rule on firearm stabilizing braces impacting Amarillo gun owners
Amarillo police say a man has died after he was hit by a train in downtown Amarillo.
Man hit by train, killed in downtown Amarillo
The Stinnett Volunteer Fire Department says two firefighters were injured while responding to a...
Stinnett Fire Department releases update on condition of injured firefighters
Project Clean-Up completed its biggest clean up effort yet, collecting tires.
Project Clean-Up: Seven semi truck trailers full of tires
The Stinnett Volunteer Fire Department says two firefighters were injured while responding to a...
Stinnett firefighters injured responding to Friday grass fire

Latest News

The Borger Fire Department responded to a tank fire and wild land fire that happened earlier...
Fire crews respond to tank and wild land fire in Borger earlier today
The Stinnett Volunteer Fire Department says two firefighters were injured while responding to a...
Stinnett Fire Department releases update on condition of injured firefighters
Project Clean-Up completed its biggest clean up effort yet, collecting tires.
Project Clean-Up: Seven semi truck trailers full of tires
The Stinnett Volunteer Fire Department says two firefighters were injured while responding to a...
Stinnett firefighters injured responding to Friday grass fire