1 person in critical condition after early morning crash on I-27
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One person is in critical condition after a three-vehicle wreck on northbound I-27 by Washington Street.
Officials said one person was ejected from their car and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The other two drivers are unharmed.
Traffic is being diverted onto Washington Street while police investigate the crash.
