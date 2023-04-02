Who's Hiring?
Stinnett Fire Department releases update on condition of injured firefighters

The Stinnett Volunteer Fire Department says two firefighters were injured while responding to a grass fire on Friday.
The Stinnett Volunteer Fire Department says two firefighters were injured while responding to a grass fire on Friday. (Source: Stinnett Volunteer Fire Department)(Stinnett Volunteer Fire Department)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
STINNETT, Texas (KFDA) - The Stinnett Fire Department has released an update on the two firefighters injured battling a grass fire on Friday.

The department says one firefighter was released from Golden Plains Community Hospital in Borger on Friday. This firefighter is sore but recovering.

The other firefighter remains in Northwest Texas Hospital with two possible hairline fractures to the neck.

The department says both firefighters are in good spirits, asking when they can get back to work.

