Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Staying Warm and Dry

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll continue to see warm and dry conditions to close out the weekend, winds a little bit on the breezy side. Temperatures will stay on the mild side tonight, dipping into the mid to upper 40′s. We’ll see similar conditions tomorrow with highs in the 80′s, mostly sunny skies, and a bit of a breeze in the air. The big change comes Tuesday, where highs look to be either at or below average, with the winds majorly picking up, blowing at about 25 to 35 mph. A cold front will come through Tuesday night, calming things down for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun brace
New rule on firearm stabilizing braces impacting Amarillo gun owners
Amarillo police say a man has died after he was hit by a train in downtown Amarillo.
Man hit by train, killed in downtown Amarillo
The Stinnett Volunteer Fire Department says two firefighters were injured while responding to a...
Stinnett firefighters injured responding to Friday grass fire
Potter County Fire
Wheeler County grass fire 85% contained, Potter County grass fire 100% contained
Anthony West
Portales man found guilty of child porn charges

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Another Gorgeous Sunday
Late Saturday Outlook with Tanner
Late Saturday Outlook with Tanner
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
A Beautiful Weekend
Early Saturday Outlook with Tanner
Early Saturday Outlook with Tanner