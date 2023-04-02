Staying Warm and Dry

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll continue to see warm and dry conditions to close out the weekend, winds a little bit on the breezy side. Temperatures will stay on the mild side tonight, dipping into the mid to upper 40′s. We’ll see similar conditions tomorrow with highs in the 80′s, mostly sunny skies, and a bit of a breeze in the air. The big change comes Tuesday, where highs look to be either at or below average, with the winds majorly picking up, blowing at about 25 to 35 mph. A cold front will come through Tuesday night, calming things down for the rest of the week.

