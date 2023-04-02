Another Gorgeous Sunday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sunday will feature temperatures reaching the 80′s with some breezier conditions than what we saw on Saturday, accompanied by lots of sunshine. Monday looks to be similar, where highs will build into the mid to upper 80′s with a bit of a breeze in the air with mostly sunny skies. It will be a pleasant couple of days before the winds return to the area Tuesday. Tuesday could feature winds similar to what we saw Friday, where sustained winds could reach 30+ mph. Luckily, a cold front will make its way through the area Tuesday night, calming things down for the rest of the week.

