Stinnett firefighters injured responding to Friday grass fire

The Stinnett Volunteer Fire Department says two firefighters were injured while responding to a grass fire on Friday. (Source: Stinnett Volunteer Fire Department)(Stinnett Volunteer Fire Department)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
STINNETT, Texas (KFDA) - The Stinnett Volunteer Fire Department says two firefighters were injured while responding to a grass fire on Friday.

The department says, while responding to a fire near FM 2277, two Stinnett Volunteer Firefighters were injured in a vehicle rollover.

Both firefighters were able to get themselves out of the vehicle after the rollover.

They were taken by Stinnett EMS to the Golden Plains Community Hospital.

One firefighter has been released. The other firefighter was transferred to a hospital in Amarillo for further treatment.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire in Hutchinson County is 43 acres and 85% contained.

Multiple agencies including the Stinnett Fire Department, Borger Fire Department, Borger Complex Fire Department, Fritch Fire Department, Crutch Ranch Fire Department, National Park Service, Texas Forest Service, Hutchinson County ESU, Hutchinson County Road & Bridge, and the Hutchinson County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the fire.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

