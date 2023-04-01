Who's Hiring?
Project Clean-Up: Seven semi truck trailers full of tires

Project Clean-Up completed its biggest clean up effort yet, collecting tires.
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Project Clean-Up completed its biggest clean up effort yet, collecting tires.

We collected seven semi trailers full of tires this morning at Starlight Ranch.

Collected tires will be taken to Denver City, TX on Monday to be recycled.

Thank you to everyone who came out today to help make our community a better, cleaner place.

This event was such a success we plan to do it again in the future, stay tuned for details of when and where that will be.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

