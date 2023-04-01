Who's Hiring?
Man hit by train, killed in downtown Amarillo

Amarillo police say a man has died after he was hit by a train in downtown Amarillo.
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police say a man has died after he was hit by a train in downtown Amarillo.

Police say they responded to the BNSF tracks at Southeast 3rd and Grand Street behind the Santa Fe Depot around 1:42 a.m.

A southbound train hit a man who had been walking near the tracks.

The man was identified as 27-year-old Colton Samuel Bagwell. He died at the scene.

The incident is under investigation by the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

