Man hit by train, killed in downtown Amarillo
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police say a man has died after he was hit by a train in downtown Amarillo.
Police say they responded to the BNSF tracks at Southeast 3rd and Grand Street behind the Santa Fe Depot around 1:42 a.m.
A southbound train hit a man who had been walking near the tracks.
The man was identified as 27-year-old Colton Samuel Bagwell. He died at the scene.
The incident is under investigation by the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit.
