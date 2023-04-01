Less Windy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a very windy couple of days, we have a pretty pleasant weekend. Winds will be under 10 miles per hour early morning on Saturday, increasing to 15-20 miles per hour later in the day. Temperatures rise through the weekend and begin dropping back beginning Tuesday. Highs will be near 60 degrees by the end of the week. By Easter Sunday some of the forecast models have been showing a chance for some much needed rain. Stay tuned.

