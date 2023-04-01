Who's Hiring?
A Beautiful Weekend

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll continue to see mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day today, with winds slightly picking up late in the evening and into the night. The winds won’t be too strong, as they’ll blow at about 15-20 mph at their peak tonight. Temperatures tonight will drop into the low to mid 40′s with mainly clear skies. Sunday will feature temperatures reaching the 80′s with some breezier conditions than what we’ll see today, accompanied by lots of sunshine. Monday looks to be similar, before the winds return to the area Tuesday. Tuesday could feature winds similar to what we saw Friday, where sustained winds could reach 30+ mph.

