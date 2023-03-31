West Texas A&M football plays first intrasquad scrimmage under new head coach Josh Lynn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - It is officially spring, so that means football season is just right around the corner. For the West Texas A&M Buffs, they had their first intrasquad scrimmage of the spring Thursday evening.

The Buffs have 14 practices on the schedule for spring camp, with two of them being intrasquad scrimmages.

West Texas A&M football is now under the leadership of head coach Josh Lynn who came from Nebraska-Kearny where he spent six seasons as head coach.

‘Here we come’ is Coach Lynn’s phrase for this program, and him and his new coaching staff are coming in full force to turn WT football around.

“It’s good. The kids are getting after it, the effort is outstanding. It’s a lot of fun. We are nowhere where we need to be. However, the kids are picking up the scheme. It’s a bumpy process, but it’s an awful fun process, and you know develop. That’s what college football is, take these guys and get them better,” Coach Lynn said when asked how spring camp is going.

With a lot of positions to fill after loosing some players to graduation and the transfer portal, Coach Lynn is already seeing some players step up and fill those roles.

“Our quarterback here Kyle Brown has done a good job. Our inside linebacker core, Jimmy Harrison and JT Cavender. There’s a transfer in there Zach Dietrich that’s done a nice job. Those guys have come around and done a really good job and really picked onto the defense and that’s encouraging,” Coach Lynn said.

WT’s spring camp will conclude with a spring game on April 22nd at 10 a.m. at Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium.

