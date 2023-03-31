Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

West Texas A&M football plays first intrasquad scrimmage under new head coach Josh Lynn

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - It is officially spring, so that means football season is just right around the corner. For the West Texas A&M Buffs, they had their first intrasquad scrimmage of the spring Thursday evening.

The Buffs have 14 practices on the schedule for spring camp, with two of them being intrasquad scrimmages.

West Texas A&M football is now under the leadership of head coach Josh Lynn who came from Nebraska-Kearny where he spent six seasons as head coach.

‘Here we come’ is Coach Lynn’s phrase for this program, and him and his new coaching staff are coming in full force to turn WT football around.

“It’s good. The kids are getting after it, the effort is outstanding. It’s a lot of fun. We are nowhere where we need to be. However, the kids are picking up the scheme. It’s a bumpy process, but it’s an awful fun process, and you know develop. That’s what college football is, take these guys and get them better,” Coach Lynn said when asked how spring camp is going.

With a lot of positions to fill after loosing some players to graduation and the transfer portal, Coach Lynn is already seeing some players step up and fill those roles.

“Our quarterback here Kyle Brown has done a good job. Our inside linebacker core, Jimmy Harrison and JT Cavender. There’s a transfer in there Zach Dietrich that’s done a nice job. Those guys have come around and done a really good job and really picked onto the defense and that’s encouraging,” Coach Lynn said.

WT’s spring camp will conclude with a spring game on April 22nd at 10 a.m. at Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have identified the woman who died after a head-on crash today at I-40 and...
Amarillo police identify woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-40 near Pullman Road
A grass fire that started as a structure fire at the east area of Boys Ranch is now 100 percent...
Potter County officials: Grass fire now 100% contained, 3 structures burned
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
A strong low pressure system is approaching and will generate hazardous winds through tomorrow.
FIRST ALERT: Intense winds bring hazards through Friday
AFD said no one was injured in a house fire on Tuesday.
Amarillo Fire Department: No injuries reported in Tuesday house fire

Latest News

TPSN will be hosting the Palo Duro vs Monterey boys soccer playoff game.
Stream the Palo Duro vs Monterey Regional Quarterfinal Playoff boys soccer game here
If you missed today’s interviews with Hart Pisani, Stacey McPherson and Mike Roden on the...
SPORTS DRIVE: Breaking News with Mike Roden, Catch up with Hart Pisani, Stacey McPherson
SPORTS
SPORTS DRIVE: Mike Roden, TPSN
SPORTS
SPORTS DRIVE: Hart Pisani