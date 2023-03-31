West Plains falls in regional quarterfinal to Wichita Falls

LUBBOCK, Texas (KFDA) - The Lady Wolves’ historic first season ended today in Lubbock in a 1-0 loss to Wichita Falls.

The winds were as high as 28 mph at Lubbock High today as the Lady Wolves and Lady Coyotes battled for the regional quarterfinal trophy.

Despite multiple first-half opportunities to score for Wichita Falls, the game was scoreless through the first half, as the wind remained a factor.

With 29:26 left in the match, Alinessa Salinas scored on a PK to give the Lady Coyotes a 1-0 lead. That score was held through the end of the game.

The Lady Wolves finish their first season in school history with a remarkable 24-2-1 record on the year, including an 11-0-1 district record.

They only gave up seven goals all season, while scoring 137 through 27 games.

