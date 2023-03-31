Who's Hiring?
A Very Windy Friday

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some 'Good News' for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The rest of the day will remain windy, with sustained winds blowing at 30+ mph for the majority of the area, meaning gusts will likely reach 50-60 mph. Those strong winds will be accompanied by mostly sunny skies and highs building into the mid to upper 60′s. Luckily, the winds calm later tonight, setting up for a gorgeous weekend, where we will have plenty of sunshine, highs in the 70′s and 80′s, and relatively calmer winds as well. Winds return to the area Monday and Tuesday, where it’s possible we could see winds similar to what we saw today.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

