Transportation worker dies after being hit by vehicle while controlling traffic in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - A worker with the New Mexico Department of Transportation has died after being hit by a vehicle yesterday morning.

According to the release, at around 11 a.m. New Mexico State Police investigated a crash on state road 209 near milepost 6 north of Clovis.

58-year-old Gerald R. Woodard was the NMDOT employee who was hit while providing traffic control for a crash involving a semi and a vehicle.

Officials say NMDOT crews were using cones and trucks with flashing red and blue lights and flags.

The investigation continues to state that a 2014 Dodge Ram driven by a 69-year-old man, failed to follow the traffic pattern and collided with a 2020 NMDOT Ford pickup.

Woodard was in the bed area of the truck at the time of the collision.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge was transported from the scene in critical condition and was later airlifted to a Lubbock hospital.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash, and seat belts were not properly used.

This crash remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.

