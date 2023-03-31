Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Texas A&M Forest Service prepares for wildfires in the Panhandle

Texas A&M Forest Service prepares for wildfires in the Panhandle
Texas A&M Forest Service prepares for wildfires in the Panhandle
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With wildfire season underway and the amount of fires reported recently, fire agencies are well prepared for the high winds and fire risks.

Texas A&M Forest Service has moved resources around throughout the state to better position them where they will be most advantageous in order to prepare for expected high winds.

Amarillo, Lubbock, Childress, and Dumas have been stocked with extra equipment, specifically fire engines and bulldozers.

Dumas even has four single-engine air tankers that can drop about 300 to 400 gallons of water or fire retardant.

“Most of the fires that we have being located in the upper part of the Texas panhandle, we felt that it’d be more advantageous to have our aviation staged right there and Dumas because it’s more of a centralized location,” said Juan Rodriguez, Public Information Officer for Texas A&M Forest Service. “So if we get a fire either on the northwest part of the Panhandle or the northeast part of the panhandle, it would take the same amount of time for response for that aviation to get there and be better utilized,”

Rodriguez says panhandle land is flat until its not. When responding to wildfires, the different types of equipment is used for different terrains.

“When we get called, we’re getting called for equipment and so typically it’s for access issues that the fire departments aren’t able to get to certain parts of the fire because of topography and things like that,” continues Rodriguez.

Variety of equipment and vehicles are needed to contain and put out wildfires.

Texas A&M Forest Service utilizes, air tankers, bulldozers, motor graders, and a strike team known as TIFMAS or Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System, which consists of 4 fire engines and one command vehicle.

“With the dozers, they move a lot slower than a fire engine but they’re able to move through all that rough topography and the same thing goes with the aircraft. Aircraft is heavily utilized in rough topography because that’s areas where people and engines can’t get into it,” says Rodriguez.

In preparation to adequately serve the panhandle region, Texas A&M Forest service is stocking up on equipment in 4 cities.

Amarillo:
  • 3 bulldozers
  • 1 motor grader
  • TIFMAS Strike team
    • 4 fire engines
    • 1 command vehicles
Dumas:
  • 4 single engine air tankers
Childress:
  • 5 bulldozers
  • 1 engine
  • 1 motor graders
  • TIFMAS Strike team
    • 4 fire engines
    • 1 command vehicles
Lubbock:
  • 2 bulldozers
  • 1 motor grader
  • TIFMAS Strike team
    • 4 fire engines
    • 1 command vehicles

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have identified the woman who died after a head-on crash today at I-40 and...
Amarillo police identify woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-40 near Pullman Road
A grass fire that started as a structure fire at the east area of Boys Ranch is now 100 percent...
Potter County officials: Grass fire now 100% contained, 3 structures burned
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
A strong low pressure system is approaching and will generate hazardous winds through tomorrow.
FIRST ALERT: Intense winds bring hazards through Friday
AFD said no one was injured in a house fire on Tuesday.
Amarillo Fire Department: No injuries reported in Tuesday house fire

Latest News

For anyone interested in history, our region is rich with interesting and fascinating sites and...
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave examines history in our area, including the ‘Santa Fe Trail’
Fire crews responding to grass fire west of Guymon, moving rapidly
Grass fire west of Guymon under control, reaches around 100 acres
The Texas Panhandle War Memorial is hosting their “Reflections on the Military” one-hour...
Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosting their ‘Reflections on the Military’ seminar Saturday
The Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle is teaming up with TxDOT to help parents learn...
Catholic Charities team up with TxDOT for car seat safety event