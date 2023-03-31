Who's Hiring?
Strong winds causing travel concerns in the Panhandle

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Strong winds in the Panhandle area are causing travel concerns.

Cimarron County:

Oklahoma Department of Transportation says all lanes of northbound US-270/US-385 from Boise City to the Oklahoma-Colorado state line is closed due to high winds.

Low visibility in the Guymon area
Low visibility in the Guymon area(Source: Grant Wadley)
Low visibility in the Guymon area
Low visibility in the Guymon area(Source: Grant Wadley)

Wheeler County:

Wheeler County crews are fighting a grass fire.

Wheeler County Emergency Management said the grass fire is in the area of County Road 9 and County Road X.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

Details are limited, but we will keep you updated as information is made available.

