Strong winds causing travel concerns in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Strong winds in the Panhandle area are causing travel concerns.

Cimarron County:

Oklahoma Department of Transportation says all lanes of northbound US-270/US-385 from Boise City to the Oklahoma-Colorado state line is closed due to high winds.

Low visibility in the Guymon area (Source: Grant Wadley)

CIMARRON CO.: All lanes of northbound US-270/US-385 are closed from Boise City to the Oklahoma-Colorado state line due high winds and low visibility. — Oklahoma Department of Transportation (@OKDOT) March 31, 2023

Wheeler County:

Wheeler County crews are fighting a grass fire.

Wheeler County Emergency Management said the grass fire is in the area of County Road 9 and County Road X.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

Details are limited, but we will keep you updated as information is made available.

