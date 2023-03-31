Who's Hiring?
Strong winds cause grass fire in Wheeler County, travel concerns in the area

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Strong winds in the Panhandle area are causing travel concerns.

Potter County:

Crews have responded to a grass fire at Willow Creek and Eastern area.

NewsChannel 10 team is on scene.

More information will be given once available.

VIDEO: Crews are responding to a grass fire in Potter County

Wheeler County:

Wheeler County crews are fighting a grass fire.

According to Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Viewer, the fire is 300 acres and 65% contained.

Wheeler County Emergency Management said the grass fire is in the area of County Road 9 and County Road X.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

Shamrock Fire, McLean Fire, Samnorwood Fire, Shamrock EMS, Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office and Wheeler County hands are all on scene.

Crews are engaged in containment line construction and mop up across the area.

More crews who were called to help with the fire are, Wheeler Fire, Mobeetie Fire, Allison Fire, Kelton Fire, Briscoe Fire, Hoover Fire and Lefors Fire

VIDEO: Crews are working on a grass fire in Wheeler County (Source: Julian M. Torrez Jr.)

To keep up with the latest weather information, click here.

KFDA LIVE AT FIVE

Cimarron County:

Oklahoma Department of Transportation says all lanes of northbound US-270/US-385 from Boise City to the Oklahoma-Colorado state line is closed due to high winds.

Low visibility in the Guymon area
Low visibility in the Guymon area(Source: Grant Wadley)
Low visibility in the Guymon area
Low visibility in the Guymon area(Source: Grant Wadley)

