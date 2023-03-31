Strong winds cause grass fire in Wheeler County, travel concerns in the area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Strong winds in the Panhandle area are causing travel concerns.

Potter County:

Crews have responded to a grass fire at Willow Creek and Eastern area.

Wheeler County:

Wheeler County crews are fighting a grass fire.

According to Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Viewer, the fire is 300 acres and 65% contained.

Wheeler County Emergency Management said the grass fire is in the area of County Road 9 and County Road X.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

Shamrock Fire, McLean Fire, Samnorwood Fire, Shamrock EMS, Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office and Wheeler County hands are all on scene.

Crews are engaged in containment line construction and mop up across the area.

More crews who were called to help with the fire are, Wheeler Fire, Mobeetie Fire, Allison Fire, Kelton Fire, Briscoe Fire, Hoover Fire and Lefors Fire

Update: the #XFire in Wheeler County is now named the #RedForkFire. The fire is an estimated 300 acres and 50% contained. Crews are engaged in containment line construction and mop up across the fire area. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) March 31, 2023

Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance in Wheeler County on the #XFire. The fire is an estimated 300 acres and 0% contained. Forward progression has been stopped. #txfire pic.twitter.com/gGKle0ziF3 — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) March 31, 2023

Cimarron County:

Oklahoma Department of Transportation says all lanes of northbound US-270/US-385 from Boise City to the Oklahoma-Colorado state line is closed due to high winds.

Low visibility in the Guymon area (Source: Grant Wadley)

CIMARRON CO.: All lanes of northbound US-270/US-385 are closed from Boise City to the Oklahoma-Colorado state line due high winds and low visibility. — Oklahoma Department of Transportation (@OKDOT) March 31, 2023

