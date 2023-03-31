Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Hunter Jenkins, Steve Ribera, and Ruben on the Road

If you missed today’s interviews with Hunter Jenkins, Steve Ribera and Ruben on the Road on the...
If you missed today’s interviews with Hunter Jenkins, Steve Ribera and Ruben on the Road on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Hunter Jenkins, Steve Ribera and Ruben on the Road on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Hunter Jenkins, Clarendon College Men’s Head Basketball Coach:

We chat with Coach Jenkins about how their season went, how the players performed and contributed and more!

Steve Ribera, TPSN Broadcaster:

We chat with Steve about his extensive sports history, Amarillo College’s Inaugural season and more!

Ruben on the Road, NewsChannel 10:

Check out this week’s Ruben on the Road as he talked to 2 Caprock students who are making an impact in the boxing world!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A criminal complaint reveals new details on the charges of two teens in the death of a...
Criminal complaint reveals details on charges of teens in deadly armed robbery in Amarillo
The event is Friday evening at Sam Houston Park.
WT student group hosting alternative drag show on Friday in Amarillo
Amarillo police are asking for information on a weekend shooting that left one person dead and...
Amarillo police asking for information on weekend shooting leaving 1 dead, 2 injured
Amarillo police have identified the woman who died after a head-on crash today at I-40 and...
Amarillo police identify woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-40 near Pullman Road
A strong low pressure system is approaching and will generate hazardous winds through tomorrow.
FIRST ALERT: High winds dying down Friday evening

Latest News

The Amarillo Sod Poodles has announced that beginning with the 2023 season, HODGETOWN will join...
Hodgetown is going to be a cashless venue, starting with 2023 season
Ruben on the Road, NewsChannel 10
VIDEO: Ruben on the Road, NewsChannel 10
Hunter Jenkins, Clarendon College Men’s Head Basketball Coach
VIDEO: Hunter Jenkins, Clarendon College Men’s Head Basketball Coach
Steve Ribera, TPSN Broadcaster
VIDEO: Steve Ribera, TPSN Broadcaster