Ruben on the Road: Amarillo boxer heading to nationals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Ruben is giving us ringside seats to Amarillo’s Champions Boxing Gym in this week’s newest edition of Ruben on the Road.

“We are just trying to keep these kids out of trouble and to help them if they want to continue doing boxing as a career we can do that or if they’re just here to train, pretty much keep them out of trouble. We keep them in school, we worry about the grades, you know, things like that,” said Nieves Portillo, coach, Champions Boxing Gym.

Nieves Portillo boxed for 11 years and started coaching about five years ago. His son also joined him in the ring.

“My dad he grew up boxing so he introduced it to me when I was little. I’ve been doing this since then. It’s been a dream and I just, I’m just thankful for who I am right now and who I am to grow,” said Sevein Portillo, his son.

Sevein Portillo is ranked number four in the nation in his weight group. The gym also has another boxer who is highly ranked in the nation.

Javier Meza is ranked number four in the nation and is ranked in a couple of different divisions. He is also going to nationals.

“It feels so unreal sometimes all the going to national tournaments. Fighters on Team USA know who I am, the coaches on the USA team know who I am. It means a lot representing Amarillo, first of all. Now I’m gonna go to nationals to represent all of Texas. It means a lot and my family is always there,” Meza said.

