Officials investigating after 3 abandoned apartments damaged from fire at N. Madison

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fire officials are investigating after three abandoned apartments were damaged from a fire this afternoon.

According to the release, crews were called to a fire at N. Madison this afternoon.

When units arrived, they found an abandoned apartment building fully in flames.

Officials say there were three buildings in total, with one already destroyed from a previous fire.

The remaining two buildings were burned completely today and the north wall collapsed.

Officials say the structure was an abandoned building and they are not sure what started the fire.

A shed across the street caught fire after an ember blew onto the roof but fire crews stopped it before it did any further damage.

This fire is still under investigation.

One firefighter was assessed on scene by AMS and released.

Residents in the area say this is the fourth time this building has caught on fire.

Structure fire on NW 3rd and Jefferson Street (KFDA)

