AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another very windy day on Friday and another First Alert Day. West winds will be sustained from mid-morning through sunset at 30-45 miles per hour. In addition to the wind the air is very dry with dewpoint temperatures near zero by afternoon. High wildfire danger exists across the Panhandle. Temperatures back into the mid-60s on Friday and warm up again over the weekend, by Monday highs will be in the mid-80s. Through next week highs back down a bit to near 60 degrees and there is a small chance of some showers by next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.